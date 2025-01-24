Adam Silver Reveals 'Everything is on Table' For Potential NBA European League
The possibility of the NBA expanding into Europe has become an increasingly hot topic, especially with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver providing new insights during the NBA Paris Games 2025.
When asked about the potential for a European-based NBA league, Silver stated, “Everything is on the table,” signaling that various options, including the integration of established European clubs, are being considered. This marks a significant development in the ongoing conversation about the NBA’s international growth.
Silver explained that the most likely path forward would be the creation of a separate, independent league within Europe, though he did not rule out the idea of incorporating top European teams such as Real Madrid or Panathinaikos.
“The opportunity to create sustainable competition? Yes. Would we want to have a broad base of countries represented? Absolutely,” he said.
The Commissioner emphasized the importance of respecting the history and tradition of European basketball while also exploring fresh approaches, which could differ from the closed leagues seen in the U.S. in favor of Europe’s open leagues with promotion and relegation.
This openness to flexibility is part of the NBA’s larger strategy to design a commercially viable league while maintaining a focus on what has worked in other global sports, such as soccer.
Silver alluded to the NBA’s experience in running sports leagues and indicated that “having had this long history from our operation of sports league…gives us the opportunity to say, ‘Alright, let’s take a fresh look at what are the most effective practices for creating a commercially viable league.’”
One important aspect of this process is the NBA’s ongoing partnership with FIBA, the international governing body for basketball. Silver confirmed that the NBA would continue to collaborate with FIBA in any future European league endeavors, just as it does with its operations in Africa.
However, he noted that no formal agreements are in place yet, as the project remains in an exploratory phase.
Despite questions about potential conflicts with the EuroLeague, especially following its new deal with IMG, Silver was cautious in his response. While acknowledging the valuable relationship the NBA has with the EuroLeague, he emphasized that the NBA is not in direct competition but is focused on expanding basketball across Europe through various avenues.
The key, Silver explained, is to understand the landscape, including club leaders, media companies, and sponsors, before making any significant decisions.
The process remains in its early stages, but Silver’s statements indicate that the NBA is seriously considering expanding its footprint in Europe.
He dismissed claims that progress had stalled, asserting, “From what we’ve been doing at the league office...we’re right on track.” It’s clear that the NBA is carefully crafting a strategy that could reshape European basketball, balancing tradition with innovation to create a global powerhouse.
