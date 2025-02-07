76ers Sign Former G League Standout
The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Chuma Okeke to a 10-day contract out of the NBA G League's Westchester Knicks, a move that could prove beneficial for the struggling team as they fight to turn their season around.
Currently sitting at 20-30, the 76ers occupy the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference. With a roster featuring stars like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the newly acquired Paul George, the 76ers are still searching for the right mix of talent and depth to become competitive.
Okeke’s addition could provide them with a much-needed boost in several areas.
Okeke, a 26-year-old forward, has been impressive for the Westchester Knicks this season. Averaging 17 points per game on 42 percent shooting and grabbing seven rebounds, his contributions have helped propel the Knicks to success early on in the G League campaign.
This level of performance shows that Okeke still has plenty to offer at a professional level. His experience and proven skill set make him an intriguing addition to Philadelphia's roster, especially in the wake of recent roster changes at the trade deadline.
The 76ers saw several depth pieces depart, including Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, Reggie Jackson, and Pete Nance. These moves left head coach Nick Nurse with fewer options for rotation, which could provide Okeke with an opportunity to step up and contribute.
While he may not be an immediate starter, Okeke could earn valuable minutes behind established players like Paul George and Guerschon Yabusele. Additionally, with the absence of rookie Jarred McCain due to a season-ending knee injury, the 76ers are in need of a player who can step in and contribute to the team's forward depth.
Okeke isn’t entirely new to the NBA, having played over 189 games with the Orlando Magic, including 55 starts. In his four years with Orlando, he averaged six points and three rebounds per game.
This experience will serve him well as he adjusts to the 76ers’ system and tries to make an impact during his 10-day contract.
His signing could also have a similar outcome to that of Kai Jones’ addition to the team last season, where he started in the G League before eventually seeing NBA action. If Okeke impresses during his time in Philadelphia, he could carve out a longer-term role with the 76ers, offering the team a solid, reliable option in a season where they need to make up ground.
This signing is not just a short-term gamble but could lead to a much-needed asset for the future of the franchise, especially with McCain's injury leaving a gap in the lineup.
