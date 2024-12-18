Longtime NBA Vet Returns from Major Injury for G League's Westchester Knicks
While most fans associate the G League with up-and-coming younger players, it also contains multiple NBA journeymen who are looking to make their way back to the NBA proper.
Such is the case with shooting guard Landry Shamet, who has had a lengthy NBA career before joining the Westchester Knicks in the G League.
Shamet actually started the season with the New York Knicks, but was waived by the team after he suffered a dislocated right shoulder in a preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Now, over two months later, Shamet has finally returned to the court, making his G League debut on Monday. Westchester appropriately beat the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets' G League affiliate, 123-117. In that game, Shamet recorded 10 points, three rebounds, and one assist over 20 minutes.
When presented with the news, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau seemed happy with the news but was unsure if he would be back on the court in New York.
"It's good to see him out there healthy again," Thibodeau said, per Knicks Videos. There's a number of things that have to happen before he can play with us."
Shamet was a standout player for the Wichita State Shockers in college. After missing most of his first season due to a foot injury, he came back in the 2016-17 season and was named a starter as a redshirt freshman.
Shamet averaged 11.4 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game across 36 games and was named MVC Freshman of the Year (2017) and first-team All-MVC (2017).
In his sophomore year, Shamet averaged 14.9 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game. He was named first-team All-AAC (2018). After the season, Shamet declared for the 2018 NBA Draft.
Shamet was selected with the 26th overall pick in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers. Partway through the season, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.
In his rookie season, Shamet averaged 8.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.
Shamet has remained in the NBA ever since. In his six-year career, Shamet has played for the 76ers, Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Washington Wizards.
In his NBA career, Shamet has averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 total rebounds, and 1.6 assists. Hopefully, he'll be able to make his way back to the Knicks soon.
