Top Five G League Talents Worthy of a Spot in the NBA
The G League may not be the ultimate destination most basketball players envision, but it provides a critical platform for showcasing skills, whether you're a young player looking to develop or a veteran seeking a second chance.
More Ball Around: Top Lottery Pick in 2024 NBA Draft Assigned to G League in Shocking Move
While it lacks the spotlight of the NBA, the G League remains a fertile ground for discovering talent and offers players an opportunity to earn their way back into the league.
Among the many players making their mark, here are five who have proven they deserve a shot in the NBA.
1. Josh Christopher – Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat Affiliate)
Christopher, a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had a promising start to his career but struggled to find consistency early on.
After ups and downs in his rookie season and a diminished role in 2022–23, Christopher found himself in the G League. Despite the setback, he's thrived with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, winning December Player of the Month honors.
Christopher led the league in scoring during that stretch, averaging 29.4 points on 48.3% shooting, alongside 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.
His record-tying 449 points during the Tip-Off Tournament further solidified his case. His production and efficiency suggest he's ready for another opportunity in the NBA.
2. T.J. Warren – Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks Affiliate)
Warren, a former lottery pick, has been a standout for the Westchester Knicks.
In just three games, he’s averaged 26.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, showcasing his ability to score at a high level.
While the sample size is small, Warren's track record in the NBA speaks for itself. Known for his scoring prowess, he could provide an offensive boost to a team in need of a spark off the bench.
While the Knicks may not have space for him, his skills make him a valuable target for other NBA teams.
3. Brandon Williams – Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks Affiliate)
Williams has impressed during his time with the Texas Legends.
Signed to a two-way deal with the Mavericks in Dec. 2023, he has averaged 24.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.1 steals in seven games.
After appearing in 24 games with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season, injuries slowed his progress.
Now healthy and producing consistently, Williams has shown he can contribute at a level that warrants an NBA roster spot.
4. Leonard Miller – Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves Affiliate)
Leonard Miller, a versatile 6’10” forward, has been making waves with the Iowa Wolves. Recently named G League Player of the Week, Miller averaged 28.7 points and 9.7 rebounds during that stretch.
His size, passing ability, and fluidity on the court make him a valuable asset, capable of playing multiple roles.
Whether it’s handling in transition, attacking closeouts, or operating off screens, Miller’s skill set fits the modern NBA.
A more consistent three-point shot would further elevate his game and make him an even more enticing option for the Minnesota Timberwolves or another NBA team.
5. Jahlil Okafor – Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers Affiliate)
Jahlil Okafor, a former lottery pick, has been revitalized with the Indiana Mad Ants.
He stood out during the Orlando Showcase, earning a spot on the All-Winter Showcase Team. Injuries derailed the early part of Okafor’s career, but his recent performances highlight his capabilities as a dominant post presence and efficient scorer.
Now healthy and performing at a high level, Okafor is making a strong case for a second chance in the NBA.
The G League may not attract the same attention as the NBA, but it continues to serve as a proving ground for talented players.
Whether it’s young prospects developing their craft or veterans reigniting their careers, these five players have shown they have what it takes to contribute at the next level.
Their performances deserve the attention of NBA teams looking to bolster their rosters.
More Ball Around: Shaquille O'Neal Rips Dwight Howard, 'A Jokester Can't Take a Joke'