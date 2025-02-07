Warriors Convert G League Star Center to Standard NBA Contract
The Golden State Warriors have made a bold move to elevate center Quinten Post to a permanent spot on their roster after a standout season in the G League.
This decision comes as the Warriors continue to reshape their roster, aiming to reclaim their championship pedigree with an entirely new look.
More Ball Around: Lakers Signing G League Guard to Two-Way Contract
With the recent trade acquisition of Jimmy Butler, the Warriors now boast a big three of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. But with championship aspirations in mind, there were still some pieces missing—and Post might just be the one to fill that gap.
Post’s journey to the NBA has been a long one, filled with impressive milestones in his NCAA career. He played college ball at Boston College, where he consistently showed his ability to dominate in the paint.
Standing at 7 feet tall, Post utilized his size and skill to be a force in both scoring and rebounding. During his final season, he averaged 14.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game, showcasing a complete skill set that includes not only rim protection but also the ability to stretch the floor with a respectable jump shot.
His strong performance earned him G League recognition, where he quickly made an impact.
In the G League, Post’s performances were nothing short of dominant. He put up multiple double-doubles, highlighted by a 25-point, 15-rebound game that caught the attention of NBA scouts.
His rebounding and rim protection were consistent, and he displayed impressive versatility, including a more refined offensive game. Post’s ability to protect the paint while offering some offensive spacing has made him a standout player, and it’s clear that the Warriors believe his talent can translate to the NBA level.
So, how does Quinten Post fit into this newly revamped Warriors roster, especially with their championship aspirations?
The addition of Jimmy Butler has given the Warriors a much-needed scoring wing to complement Curry and Green, but the team still lacks a true defensive anchor in the middle.
More Ball Around: Kevin Durant Calls Out Kendrick Perkins For Wild Claim About Time Together on Thunder
Post, with his size and shot-blocking ability, can provide that much-needed presence in the paint. His rebounding will also help the Warriors with second-chance opportunities, something they’ll need in high-stakes playoff series.
Moreover, Post’s versatility on offense, including his mid-range game, can keep defenses honest and help spread the floor for the Warriors' high-powered shooters.
Ultimately, Quinten Post's development in the G League and his growth as a player make him the ideal piece for the Warriors’ current roster. He can be a missing link that can help solidify their defense and provide an inside presence.
If Post continues to improve and fits into the Warriors' system, he could be a key contributor in their pursuit of another championship.
More Ball Around:
Nate Robinson Announces He Will Finally Receive Life-Saving Kidney Transplant
76ers Sign Former G League Standout
For more Ball Around news, visit Ball Around on SI.