Amar'e Stoudemire Shades Karl Malone in Mount Rushmore of Power Forwards
The forward position in the NBA has produced some of the most dominant players in the league’s history. Names like Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Charles Barkley come to mind when thinking of some of the best players who played the four spot in the league.
Recently, six-time NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire joined The OG’s podcast with former Miami Heat players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. As a guest on the show, Stoudemire commented on a number of topics including the New York Knicks’ title hopes, his time playing with Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade, and most controversially, his Mount Rushmore of forwards in the NBA.
When asked to narrow his list of best forwards in NBA history, fans were appalled he didn’t include NBA legend Karl Malone.
"I'm going with Tim Duncan, Charles Barkley, Kevin Garnett, and...I would probably have to go with Dirk because Karl Malone was good, but he wasn't as good as Dirk, in my opinion," said Stoudemire. "Moses Malone was solid, but I think he was also center at times, so I'mma have to go with Dirk."
While most fans would have defaulted to Malone, Stoudemire chose another legendary power forward to fill the final fourth spot in Dirk Nowitski.
Athough unexpected, the comparison between Nowitski and Malone is a topic of conversation.
Malone’s illustrious 19-season career included unforgettable moments, such as leading the Utah Jazz to two NBA Finals and securing two MVP trophies in 1997 and 1999—achievements accomplished even in the shadow of Michael Jordan’s dominance.
Malone's unmatched consistency and resilience became the foundation of his legacy. He was famous for his formidable pick-and-roll game with John Stockton, accumulating most of his points with mid-range jumpers and powerful post play.
However, Stoudemire, who spent a brief but impactful year alongside the German forward in Dallas, held a different perspective. As the 2011 NBA Finals MVP, Nowitzki brought a new dimension to the position, redefining the role of big men with his exceptional skill set. He had the ability to space the floor and sink crucial shots, including his signature fadeaway jumper.
In the 2011 Finals, Nowitzki's leadership propelled the Mavericks to an unexpected 4–2 victory over the heavily favored Miami Heat, solidifying his place among the greats. His clutch performances throughout the series, particularly in Game 4, were pivotal.
With only 20 seconds left in a tight Game 4, Dallas clung to a narrow 82-81 lead, tying the series 2–2. With ice in his veins, Nowitzki drove past Miami’s defense and, with remarkable composure, finished with a smooth layup—putting the Mavericks ahead by three with just 14.4 seconds on the clock.