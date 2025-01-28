Anthony Davis Set to Host New Prank TV Show Rivaling Impractical Jokers
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is stepping into a new lane off the court and into the world of comedy with his new unscripted prank show, Foul Play with Anthony Davis.
Airing immediately following the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 16, 2025, on TBS, this half-hour special promises to deliver a unique blend of humor and athleticism.
In a teaser for the show, Davis reveals his passion for pranking.
“Most people don’t know, but I have a passion for pranks. Whether it’s pranking my teammates or friends and family, I love making people laugh and doing whatever it takes to bring some joy and fun to the situation."
This passion is at the heart of Foul Play, a docu-style comedy where Davis teams up with some of his famous friends to execute elaborate pranks on unsuspecting colleagues.
Drawing inspiration from the hit show Impractical Jokers, Davis promises that Foul Play will offer a similar mix of chaos and comedy but with a taller twist.
"It’s like Impractical Jokers... but a lot taller," he jokes.
The show’s pranks will feature major athletes from various sports, including World Series Champion Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, WNBA star Cameron Brink from the Los Angeles Sparks, and Brooklyn Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell.
Together, they will pull off pranks like a fake fundraising charity event with Clippers’ guard Terance Mann, a disastrous promotional shoot with Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, and a statue unveiling gone wrong with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
The show also benefits from the input of the Impractical Jokers crew, who will help bring Davis' vision to life. James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, the stars of Impractical Jokers, were quick to praise Davis’ comedic chops.
"When AD came to play with us on Impractical Jokers, we were blown away by his sense of humor, stunning (yes, stunning) charisma, and absolute commitment to the bit,” they said. “It was a no-brainer, and a hell of a good time, to help him bring his idea to life."
Foul Play with Anthony Davis is produced by Grandma's House Entertainment, Bad Woods Entertainment, and 4.4.Forty Media. With its mix of pranks, laughs, and celebrity cameos, the show is set to be a must-watch for sports fans and comedy lovers alike.
