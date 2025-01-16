Ball Around Notes: Brandon Jennings Goes at Tatum, All-Star to EuroLeague?, Former NBA Guard Illness
The basketball world is buzzing with drama and developments. Brandon Jennings reignited his feud with Jayson Tatum, taking another jab at the Celtics star.
Their back-and-forth has captivated fans, adding intrigue to their ongoing rivalry.
Meanwhile, Bucks superstar Damian Lillard hinted at the possibility of playing in the EuroLeague in the future. With his Hall of Fame career nearing its twilight, Lillard's comments suggest he may explore new challenges overseas, sparking speculation about his post-NBA plans.
In other news, former NBA guard Duane Washington Jr. is sidelined for several weeks due to an illness. Fans are wishing him a swift recovery. These storylines highlight the ever-evolving and unpredictable nature of the basketball world.
