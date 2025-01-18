Ball Around Notes: Bronny James Recalled, Barkley Goes Viral, Unrivaled Ticket Prices
According to recent reports, guard Bronny James has been recalled from the South Bay Lakers in the G League ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' match-up against the Brooklyn Nets. So far in the G League, he has averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game across seven games.
Meanwhile, NBA legend and 'Inside the NBA' host Charles Barkley has recently gone viral due to comments he made about TikTok ahead of the pending ban that is coming up this weekend.
Finally, Unrivaled, the new women's 3-on-3 basketball league, has released the ticket prices for the season debut, starting at around $300 for the first game between The Mist and The Lunar Owls.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
Bronny James Reportedly Recalled From G League Ahead of Lakers vs Nets Matchup
Charles Barkley Goes Viral For TikTok Comments While Discussing Upcoming Ban
Ticket Prices For Unrivaled Basketball Season Debut Start at $300
LeBron and Bronny James Surprise Bryce on Senior Night Wearing Matching Sweatshirts
Will Jimmy Butler Legacy With Heat be Affected by Dwyane Wade Comments?