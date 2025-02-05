Ball Around

Ball Around Notes: Carmelo Anthony Warns Jimmy Butler, Marcus Jordan Arrest, More

Jeremy Hanna

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony looks on before the women’s 3x3 basketball gold medal game between Germany and Spain during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at La Concorde 1. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Other than the shocking Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis trade, the biggest piece of NBA news has been forward Jimmy Butler wanting to get traded from the Miami Heat. Since he demanded the trade, he has been suspended twice.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has weighed in on the situation, warning the six-time NBA All-Star that he needs to "chill out," specifically saying that the Heat is going to "Marbury" him, referring to former NBA player and former CBA MVP Stephon Marbury.

Additionally, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, has been arrested in Orlando, Florida, for driving while under the influence and cocaine possession.

While he never played in the NBA, Marcus Jordan averaged 12.3 points on .393/.306/.737 shooting splits, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists when he played at the University of Central Florida.

Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:

Jeremy Hanna
