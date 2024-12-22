Ball Around Notes: Europe Eyeing Former Guard, Magic Johnson NBA Take, GM Called Out
One of the better shooters in Europe believes that he could beat Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry in a 3-point shooting contest. We may never see the matchup happen but it certainly would be interesting if it happened.
A former lottery pick could end up in Europe. One European team is showing interest in bringing the former guard in.
Magic Johnson offered an interesting thought on why the NBA doesn't have any rivalries any longer.
Here are some stories around the basketball world that you may have missed:
European Sharpshooter Believes He Could Take Steph Curry in 3 Point Shooting Contest
EuroLeague Squad Reportedly Targeting Former NBA Lottery Pick
Predicting Which 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Nominees Make the Cut
Former Bulls Star 'Open' to Returning to Barcelona Despite Dramatic Exit
LeBron Trade Chances, Magic Johnson WNBA Take, Barkley Bold Claim
DeMarcus Cousins Takes Direct Shot at Former Pelicans GM For Failed Contention
Carmelo Anthony Weighs In on Whether a LeBron James Trade Is Possible
Magic Johnson Compares Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to Himself and Larry Bird