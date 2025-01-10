Ball Around Notes: LiAngelo Ball Hype, Bronny All-Star Chances, Jimmy Butler Rumors
The basketball world always has twists and turns, never leaving a dull moment. One of the biggest stories of late comes from former NBA guard LiAngelo Ball and his new song that he released.
The song has taken the basketball world by storm, with multiple people weighing in on it. One former NBA center claimed that Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant were planning on teamming up out in Phoenix.
Here are some other stories to help you get caught up on everything going on (click the title to see the entire story!)
Kendrick Perkins Claims Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler Have Plan to Team Up on Suns
Lou Williams Pitches All-Star Wing Trade for Lakers
NBA Stars Respond to LiAngelo Ball Song, 'It's a Slapper'
Former No. 3 NBA Overall Pick Drops 49 Points in Dominant G League Debut
Former NBA Guard Reveals Status For Upcoming FIBA Window With France
Bronny James Shockingly Receives Thousands of All-Star Votes