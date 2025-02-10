Ball Around

Ball Around Notes: Patrick Beverley Slams Lakers, Carmelo Has Wild LeBron Claim, More

Jeremy Hanna

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) gestures towards the crowd following a play during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The NBA world was shocked when the Los Angeles Lakers rescinded their trade with the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams, especially since he was expected to be a great supporting piece next to guard Luka Doncic.

This led to former NBA guard Patrick Beverley to weigh in on the situation, speaking in support of rookie guard Dalton Knecht who was sent to Charlotte and now has to return to the team that traded him.

Knecht has performed well during his rookie season, averaging 20.7 minutes played, 9.4 points, 3.1 total rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game across 48 games, 12 of which he started.

Additionally, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony has claimed that LeBron James knew that Anthony Davis was unhappy with the Lakers before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic.

