Ball Around Notes: Patrick Beverley Slams Lakers, Carmelo Has Wild LeBron Claim, More
The NBA world was shocked when the Los Angeles Lakers rescinded their trade with the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams, especially since he was expected to be a great supporting piece next to guard Luka Doncic.
This led to former NBA guard Patrick Beverley to weigh in on the situation, speaking in support of rookie guard Dalton Knecht who was sent to Charlotte and now has to return to the team that traded him.
Knecht has performed well during his rookie season, averaging 20.7 minutes played, 9.4 points, 3.1 total rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game across 48 games, 12 of which he started.
Additionally, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony has claimed that LeBron James knew that Anthony Davis was unhappy with the Lakers before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
Patrick Beverley Slams Lakers in Epic Rant After Rescinded Trade For Mark Williams
Carmelo Anthony Claims LeBron James Knew Anthony Davis Was 'Unhappy' Before Lakers Trade
Magic Signing G League Star to Two-Way Contract