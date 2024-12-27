Ball Around Notes: Wild Bronny Take, Former NCAA Star to G League, Pat Riley Opens Up
A former NBA guard had a wild take on Bronny James that involved WNBA star Caitlin Clark. James has been shifting between the NBA and G League, making this even more interesting.
A former NCAA star was claimed by a G League team as he tries to keep his basketball career alive. One former NBA forward has some big regrets about when he met the late Rickey Henderson.
Here are some stories from around the basketball world that you may have missed (hit the title for the entire story!)
Former NBA Guard Claims Caitlin Clark Wouldn't Score Against Bronny James One-vs-One
Former NCAA Star Claimed by G League Squad
Former NBA Forward Reveals Regret After Meeting Late MLB Legend Rickey Henderson
Pat Riley Reveals How He Constructed Contracts for Heat’s Big Three
Patrick Beverley Shades Jeremy Lin Discussing Decision to Join Rockets Years Ago
Bronny James Reveals Struggles With Mental Illness Following Cardiac Arrest
Dwyane Wade Bronny Take, Unrivaled Lands Star, Karl Malone Shaded
Team Canada Still Reeling From Not Landing a Medal at 2024 Olympics