Bronny James to Play Only Home Games for G League Lakers
Bronny James' introduction to the NBA has already been filled with polarizing opinions.
Coming off an unimpressive season at USC, many people scoffed at Bronny being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, specifically noting that he needed time to develop. According to Lakers head coach JJ Redick, he was going to develop as a member of the team.
This has resulted in a strange playing situation for the son of LeBron James.
On an episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed that Bronny James plans to only play home games with the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers' G League affiliate.
“He’s only going to play in the South Bay Lakers’ home games," Windhorst said. "He’s only going to kind of be a part-time G League player, and he’s not getting on United Airlines to fly to these road games."
This has caught multiple NBA fans and experts off-guard. Countless analysts are questioning if this is actually helpful in developing Bronny as a player, including Windhorst.
"I know he’s getting somewhat special treatment and nepotism. That’s fine; honestly, I don’t care," Windhorst continued. "Like I said, it’s normal. Now, I think it’s actually detrimental to him. I don’t like that."
"I don’t know whose idea it was, but obviously, the Lakers are fine with it—they’re doing it. On this particular instance, I think that’s gone too far, and I don’t think it benefits Bronny. I don’t think it benefits the South Bay Lakers, and I don’t think it benefits LeBron at this point.”
While this seems strange that a player so fresh is getting special treatment, Joe Vardon of The Athletic noted that Bronny's specific contract allows for these decisions to be made.
"Bronny’s contract with the Lakers is not a 'two-way' deal, which is more common for players drafted as low as he was, or for undrafted players, who show promise to their NBA parent club but need seasoning in the minors," Vardon said. "Players on 'two-way' deals must split time between the NBA and G League."
"Bronny’s deal — worth $7.9 million over four years, with the first three seasons fully guaranteed — is an NBA contract. He takes one of the Lakers’ 15 roster spots reserved for players on NBA contracts."
While this kind of justifies keeping Bronny at home, it still doesn't make sense from a player development standpoint. Still, things can change in the near future, especially when South Bay plays the Cleveland Charge in Cleveland after the holidays.
