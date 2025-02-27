Carmelo Anthony Predicts Surprising Landing Spot For Suns Star Kevin Durant
One of the biggest storylines from the upcoming NBA offseason is what the Phoenix Suns will do with star forward Kevin Durant. Phoenix shopped Durant around before the NBA trade deadline this year and it seems apparant that the forward will be traded this summer.
Many people have speculated where Durant could land and it seems that former NBA star Carmelo Anthony has a prediction. While discussing the All-Star on his podcast, Anthony offered a surprising prediction for where Durant could go this summer.
Anthony would love to see Durant go to the Washington Wizards and play for his hometown team.
“Go to the Wizards, bring the energy back to DC … give KD his farewell tour after a couple years.”
Many have considered the Dallas Mavericks to be real suitors to land Durant this offseason. But with all the drama going on in Dallas right now, Durant may not want to be associated with everything.
While the Wizards aren't considered a title contender as things stand, if they were to land Durant, he could help vault them back into relevancy. It remains to be seen if Durant were to be open about landing in Washington but it would make for a great story.
The All-Star could serve as the face of his hometown team for the final few years of his NBA career, helping them set up well for the future. Durant could likely get another All-Star player to join him in Washington, setting the Wizards up for real success very quickly.
Washington is also in line to potentially get the No. 1 overall draft pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft so they could be sitting on some riches if Durant were to land in town. This would be one of the better stories to come out from the NBA in recent years if it were to take place.
But for now, Durant is focused on trying to help the Suns reach the postseason. His plans for the last few years of his career will begin as soon as Phoenix is officially eliminated this season.
