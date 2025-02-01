Danny Green Reveals What Held Kevin Durant Back From Being Best Player Ever
Danny Green recently shared his thoughts on one of the NBA’s most difficult players to defend—Kevin Durant—during an appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back show.
Green, who’s known for his defensive prowess and three point shot, acknowledged the unique challenge Durant presented on the court.
“Consistently, the hardest to guard throughout the whole tenure of my career is Kevin Durant, and it was no way to stop him,” Green said. “You just had to hope that he missed shots. He got to his spots, he got to his mid-range. He could score on all three levels. He was nothing short of amazing.”
Durant's offensive game is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and unstoppable in NBA history. Standing at 6’10” with the ability to handle the ball like a guard, shoot over anyone, and create for himself in isolation, Durant’s skill set has been a nightmare for defenders for over a decade.
Green’s comments reflect the respect Durant commands, not just as a scorer but as a player who could dominate from anywhere on the floor.
Green didn’t stop there. He also spoke about Durant’s legacy and potential, stating that Durant could’ve been regarded as the greatest player of all time if circumstances were different.
“Honestly, he could’ve been the best player walking this Earth in the history of this game if he wanted to,” Green said.
He elaborated on the notion that Durant’s leadership style and the narrative around his decision to join the Golden State Warriors often overshadow his incredible individual talent.
“People question his leadership and the way he won, but if he wins those championships in OKC, and he got more than one or a couple, because I think he was deserving of more than one MVP, but he was just never known to be that type of leader, or that type of alpha,” Green continued. “If he had a different mentality, we’ve got the best thing we’ve ever seen in this game.”
While Durant’s decision to join the Warriors in 2016 has been the subject of much debate, it hasn’t diminished his undeniable greatness.
Durant’s two championships with Golden State, his four scoring titles, and his regular-season and playoff performances put him in the conversation among the greatest to ever play. His combination of size, shooting ability, and basketball IQ has made him an unstoppable force for nearly every team he’s played for, whether in Oklahoma City, Golden State, Brooklyn, or Phoenix.
Ultimately, Durant's legacy isn’t just about the hardware. It's about the seamless integration of skill, efficiency, and an unguardable style of play.
He’s a player whose greatness transcends typical narratives, and his impact on the game will continue to be felt for years to come.
As Green noted, with a slightly different mentality and a few more titles, Durant’s place in the “Greatest of All Time” conversation could have been even more firmly cemented. But even as it stands, his career is one for the ages.
