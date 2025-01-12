Derek Fisher Reveals How Botched Chris Paul Trade Changed the Energy of His Lakers
Longtime NBA point guard Derek Fisher is one of the elite role players in history.
A solid defender and 3-point shooter, Fisher was a huge contributor to several legendary Los Angeles Lakers squads, alongside eventual Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.
Recently, however, Fisher revealed how a near-deal for another future Hall of Famer, Chris Paul, hurt the team's chemistry and helped end its dynasty. An agreed-upon three-team trade in 2011 would have sent Paul to the Lakers from the then-New Orleans Hornets and Gasol to the Houston Rockets. It ultimately was scuttled by the league, who at the time owned the Hornets.
During a new interview on "Podcast P With Paul George," the five-time Lakers champion got honest about how the bungled deal for Paul had ripple effects for Los Angeles — especially his own self-worth with regards to his role for the franchise.
"That news broke, it was kind of weird," Fisher said.
"It was like, 'Okay, hold on. We just won two championships in a row, we've been to the Finals three years in a row. Why are we trying to make a deal of this magnitude that would change the chemistry of the group so much?'" Fisher noted.
The team had made the NBA Finals in 2008, and won a pair of titles in 2009 and 2010. By 2011, the Lakers were showing their age a bit, having been absolutely trounced in a four-game sweep by Dirk Nowitzki's Dallas Mavericks during a semifinal showdown.
"Now of course, as players, we don't understand all the financial dynamics," Fisher said. "We're not looking ahead three years at contracts and if you don't trade a guy now, maybe you don't get anything for him, and maybe Chris' contract fit the timeline better because Kobe is about to get a new max."
"But myself, I'm like, 'Oh, clearly, they feel like they need something better at [my] position," Fisher revealed.
Even a few months shy of his 40th birthday, Paul remains an elite passer. This season, the 12-time All-Star is averaging 8.3 assists a night with San Antonio.
The 6-foot Wake Forest product is also still an expert at turning defense into offense — and at scoring from the midrange.
On the season, Paul is averaging 9.6 points on .417/.360/.981 shooting splits, the aforementioned 8.3 dimes, 4.3 boards, and 1.4 steals a night across 37 healthy contests.
