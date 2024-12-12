Dirk Nowitzki Finalizing Deal to Launch Broadcast Career With Amazon Prime
As with most professional sports, there is a direct pipeline from star NBA player to NBA commentator or media personality. This includes iconic names like Bill Walton, Shaquille O'Neal, JJ Redick, and more.
Now, it looks like another widely popular NBA player will be joining their ranks.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki is nearing a deal to begin his broadcasting career with Amazon Prime.
"Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki is nearing a deal to join Amazon Prime Video’s coverage of the NBA starting next season and launch his broadcasting career, league sources tell [The Stein Line]," Stein reported on X.
Assuming the deal goes through, Nowitzki will be working alongside veteran play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, per Andrew Merchand of The Athletic. Other names that have been named as potential game analysts include Blake Gridding, Richard Jefferson, and Stan Van Gundy.
Nowitzki is undoubtedly one of the greatest power forwards in NBA history. He began playing basketball professionally at 16 years old with DJK Würzburg in Germany's second-tier level league in 1994. After participating in the Nike "Hoop Heroes Tour" and garnering attention from Charles Barkley.
In the 1998 NBA Draft, Nowitzki was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round with the ninth overall pick. He was soon traded to the Dallas Mavericks alongside legendary point guard Steve Nash in a multi-team deal.
After a difficult rookie season, Nowitzki blossomed in his second year, averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. He was the runner-up in NBA Most Improved Player voting behind Jalen Rose.
Nowitzki would continue to improve and establish himself as the face of the Mavericks franchise.
During his 21 season tenure with the team, Nowitzki acquired numerous accolades. He is a 14-time NBA All-Star, was named to 12 All-NBA teams, was the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2007, and led Dallas to the NBA Championship in 2011, where he was named NBA Finals MVP.
Nowitzki is currently sixth on the NBA All-Time leaderboard for scoring with 31,560 points in his career. His number was retired by the Mavericks in 2022 and he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023. He was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary team in 2021.
More Ball Around: Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady Approved for Part Ownership for Buffalo Bills