Fan-Favorite NBA Star to Get Jersey Retired
One of the best traditions around the NBA is jersey retirements. It's the mark of a long, accomplished career for a player and a team honoring them for their commitment.
Former NBA star guard Derrick Rose is the next star to get his jersey put up into the rafters. The Chicago Bulls will retire Rose's No. 1 jersey into the rafter next season. More details will come at a later time.
NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN reported the news on social media.
"The Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey in the rafters next season, ESPN has learned. Rose, a Chicago native, played eight seasons with the Bulls, becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history, and is now being honored as a fabric of the organization."
President & CEO Michael Reinsdorf released a statement regarding the news of the jersey retirement.
"Derrick is both a hometown hero and a symbol of an entire era of Bulls basketball," said Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. "Retiring a jersey recognizes a player's impact beyond on-court achievements. It honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the organization and forged deep, lasting connections with fans. It recognizes that emotional bond and the great influence a player has had on the team and organization's identity. We are proud to add Derrick to the elite group of players – Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen – whose jerseys have been officially retired by the Chicago Bulls."
The Bulls drafted Rose with the No. 1 pick back in 2008 out of the University of Memphis. From there, he took over the NBA and became one of the more dominant players in the league.
His time in the NBA earned him the MVP award in 2011 when he helped bring the Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals. During this season, he averaged 25.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.
The Chicago native is an icon for the Bulls and is remembered greatly around the city. Rose averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 0.8 steals during his seasons with the Bulls.
Injuries unfortunately took hold of his career and he was never the same. But Rose remains one of the more athletic and explosive players to ever step onto a basketball court and he will now see his jersey up in the rafters in the United Center.
