Former 76ers Forward Signing With Wizards G League Squad
NBA five-year veteran guard/forward Jalen McDaniels has found a new home in the G League.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, McDaniels is joining the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Gos.
On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies G League affiliate claimed McDaniels off waivers, but he will now head to the District of Columbia.
In 248 career regular season games, McDaniels averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from three. This past offseason, McDaniels was traded to the Kings from the Toronto Raptors in late June in exchange for Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, the draft rights to Jamal Shead, and a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
McDaniels is on an expiring contract and will earn $4.7 million during the 2024-25 season. The 26-year-old has been solid in his career and will look for another shot at the NBA as he has a chance to show his skills with the Go-Gos.
McDaniels entered the league in 2019 after the Charlotte Hornets drafted him in the second round, with the No. 52 overall pick. He spent four years with the Hornet and recorded 7.9 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field and 34 percent from three in 174 games with 41 starts in 20.6 minutes of action.
Prior to the 2023 NBA trade deadline, McDaniels was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in a four-team trade involving the Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks. After half a season with the 76ers, McDaniels signed a multi-year contract with the Raptors.
Prior to the start of his season, he was traded to the Sacramento Kings. After only appearing in two preseason games, McDaniels was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, but he was waived shortly after.
McDaniels will do his best to compete and hopefully make his way back to the NBA with the lowly Wizards. The Wizards have the worst record in the league at 2-12 and hold the best odds to receive the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The 26-year-old attended San Diego State University, where he played for two seasons. In college, McDaniels averaged 13.2 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from three.
He was named to the 2018-19 All-MWC team and 2019 All-MWC Tournament.
