Former Celtics Champion Center Continuing Career in G League
Oshae Brissett, a forward with the Boston Celtics during their 2022-2023 championship run, has signed a G-League contract with the Long Island Nets. After declining a $2.5 million player option with Boston last summer, Brissett played a limited role during the regular season and had a brief stint in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Despite his lack of consistent minutes, his rebounding and size were valuable for the Celtics during stretches of the season.
Oshae Brissett is a versatile forward known for his strong rebounding, defensive tenacity, and hustle. Standing at 6'7" with a solid build, he provides valuable size and athleticism on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he can contribute as a secondary scorer, with the ability to stretch the floor, though his shooting consistency remains a work in progress.
Defensively, Brissett excels at guarding multiple positions, using his length and agility to disrupt opponents. His work ethic and adaptability make him a reliable bench player, capable of stepping into a starting role when needed to provide energy and defensive stability.
Brissett’s career began at Syracuse University, where he played two seasons under coach Jim Boeheim. During his sophomore year (2018-2019), he averaged 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, drawing attention as a versatile forward. Although he went undrafted in 2019, he quickly joined the Toronto Raptors' Summer League team and later earned a spot with their G-League affiliate.
After being waived by Toronto, Brissett signed with the Indiana Pacers in 2020, where he developed into a reliable bench player. Over two seasons with the Pacers, he averaged 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, often stepping into a starting role when needed. His defensive versatility and work ethic earned him a place in the NBA rotation.
In 2022, Brissett joined the Celtics but found his playing time limited once again. Despite this, his rebounding and defensive contributions helped provide depth for a team missing key players at times. After the season, he chose to explore free agency and take time off to focus on family and personal projects.
Brissett has now joined the Long Island Nets, a team in the midst of a rebuild, alongside players like Killian Hayes and Drew Timme. The G-League opportunity offers him a chance to stay sharp and maintain flexibility, keeping the door open for a potential NBA return. As the trade and buyout seasons approach, Brissett could earn a 10-day contract or a full-time role with an NBA team.
