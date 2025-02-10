Former NBA Coach George Karl Weighs in on Hubie Brown Retiring From Broadcasting
Hubie Brown, the legendary sportscaster, coach, and basketball icon, called his final game on February 4, 2025, as the Milwaukee Bucks triumphed over the Philadelphia 76ers.
The game marked the end of a career that spanned more than six decades in professional basketball, leaving a lasting impact on both the NBA and the broader sports world.
More Ball Around: Unrivaled Planning to Combine 1v1 Tournament To Avoid Injuries
The 91-year-old Brown, who began his career as an NBA assistant coach with the Bucks in the early 1970s, had an illustrious coaching career that included stints with the Kentucky Colonels in the ABA, the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and Memphis Grizzlies.
He won an ABA title in 1975 with the Colonels and earned NBA Coach of the Year honors twice, in 1978 and 2004. But it was his 35 years as a national broadcaster that brought him widespread fame.
Calling 18 NBA Finals, Brown became known for his insightful commentary and deep understanding of the game.
On his final day behind the microphone, the NBA world paid tribute to his remarkable contributions. Players from both teams approached him before the game, shaking his hand and acknowledging his legacy.
More Ball Around: Patrick Beverley Slams Lakers in Epic Rant After Rescinded Trade For Mark Williams
During a first-quarter timeout, Brown received a heartfelt standing ovation, accompanied by a video celebrating his career. Brown was visibly moved, blowing kisses to the crowd and mouthing “thank you” to the fans who had supported him for so long.
Brown's impact extended far beyond his role as a broadcaster. His vast knowledge of the game, honed during his coaching career, made him a sought-after mentor for coaches and players alike.
Bucks coach Doc Rivers, a longtime admirer of Brown, described him as someone he frequently sought out for advice. Rivers and other NBA figures shared how Brown had not only shaped the sport with his coaching but also provided invaluable guidance off the court.
In a fitting touch, the Bucks presented Brown with a game ball after the final whistle. Brown, reflecting on his career, spoke with gratitude for the journey and the people who had supported him along the way.
George Karl, a former NBA coach, echoed the sentiments of many when he shared his admiration for Brown on social media, praising his influence across multiple eras and teams.
"You’ll hear a lot about Hubie Brown this week," Karl wrote. "But you may not hear Hubie has actually impacted the sport for over 6 decades at places like Duke, the ABA, the NBA, and ESPN. That’s iconic."
As Brown closed the curtain on his broadcasting career, the NBA community, from coaches to players, to fans, honored his legacy. His voice will be missed, but his influence on the game remains timeless.
More Ball Around:
DeMarcus Cousins Reveals Only 'Untouchable' Player in NBA Today
Patrick Beverley Slams Lakers in Epic Rant After Rescinded Trade For Mark Williams
For more Ball Around news, visit Ball Around on SI