Former NBA Coach George Karl Weighs in on Magic Johnson, Nikola Jokic Debate
Many people in NBA circles have believed for a long time that former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson was one of the best passers in history. Johnson amazed audiences everywhere he played during his playing days and it resulted in a lot of success on the floor.
Since Johnson retired, there have been a few players that have gotten the narrative put onto them. Some include LeBron James, Steve Nash, John Stockon, and others.
But one of the more interesting players in recent memory that has been put into this category is Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Jokic is the only center to be included in this discussion but his skillset has allowed him to fully thrive.
The Nuggets big man is a magician with the ball in his hands and finds different ways to get his teammates the ball. Due to this, he has been given a lot of comparisons to Johnson in terms of how he plays the game.
Former NBA coach George Karl saw these comparisons and took to social media. The veteran coach seemed to throw some shade toward Johnson in his response to a highlight reel showcasing both players.
"Magic was passing to Kareem and other Hall of Famers! Jokic has never even passed the ball to an All Star!!"
While the Nuggets have never had a current All-Star play next to Jokic, they do have a collection of great players around their star. The team won the NBA title in 2023 and was one of the more dominant teams throughout the season.
Denver has seen a few players who have made the All-Star team in the past suit up next to Jokic. Former power forward Paul Millsap made the All-Star team four times before he joined the Nuggets.
And currently, the Nuggets have both center DeAndre Jordan and guard Russell Westbrook on the roster. Both players have made the All-Star team during their careers.
Karl was simply pointing out the facts about Jokic but his words can be taken to see him throwing some shade toward Johnson. The coach likely has respect for the former Lakers star but his past comments on Los Angeles could indicate there is more to this than meets the eye.
More Ball Around: Charles Barkley Offers Simple Explanation For Who His NBA GOAT Is
Pat Riley Explains Reasoning Behind Prioritizing Superstars at Specific Position
Carmelo Anthony Fires Back at 'Old Heads' for Criticism of New NBA Generation