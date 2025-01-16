Former NBA Forward Claims Multiple Players Should be Ranked Ahead of Kobe Bryant
Fans are fuming following a viral clip of former NBA player Chandler Parsons revealing his all-time greats list. Parsons shocked the co-hosts of the Run it Back show as he placed the legendary Kobe Bryant far lower than anyone expected.
"I think Kevin Durant is a better player, Kobe had a better career...MJ, LeBron, and I think Shaq is #3 of all-time. Most people would say Kareem, Wilt, Bill, Bird,Magic...Tim Duncan, Jokic, or Steph. There's current players you might rank in front of Kobe."
Bryant left an immense legacy in the basketball world, having played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers. He boasts one of the most extensive resumes in NBA history, having won five championships, earning 18 All-Star selections, and achieving numerous individual awards.
The Hall-of-Famer coined his own term “Mamba Mentality” as a direct result of his work ethic and determination on the court. He’s known for having a relentless training dedication that is reflected in his absolute dominance on the floor.
Parsons justified his statements by pointing out the difference between a “great player” and a “great resume”. Bryant as a player is easily one of the best in NBA history. His skill, mentality, and versatility separates him as one of the best players of all time.
Bryant's offensive game stands as one of the most complete and refined in basketball history. Over his career, he mastered an extensive repertoire of moves that made him an offensive force, virtually impossible to defend.
Whether scoring from mid-range, beyond the three-point line, in the post, or in isolation situations, his versatility and ability to adapt to any scenario highlighted not only his exceptional skill but also his relentless work ethic and deep basketball intelligence.
Byant has coined offensive moves that people refer to as just “Kobe”. His fadeaway jumper was arguably his signature move, especially in the paint.
He perfected the shot over his 20-year career, using a combination of footwork, balance, and high release point. His fadeaway was effective in both mid-range situations and in the post, where he would back down defenders and create just enough space to launch the shot.
Bryant held not only himself but everyone around him accountable in his pursuit of perfection. It’s no secret he is one of the most admired players among players in the league, and whether you loved or hated him, he demanded your respect.
