Former NBA Lottery Pick Announces Retirement From Basketball
Former NBA lottery pick Anthony Randolph has announced his retirement from the game of basketball. The forward made the announcement on his Instagram in a heartfelt message thanking everyone for his journey.
“After 15 incredible years, I’m officially stepping away from basketball. It's been a journey filled with unforgettable moments- multiple champions, a historic run, and memories that will last a lifetime. I'm truly grateful to the coaches, trainers, staff, and teammates who supported me along the way."
"Thank you to the fans who made every game special and believed in us through it all. Basketball has given me more than I could have ever dreamed, shaping me both as a player and as a person. While this chapter comes to a close, I’m excited for what lies ahead and the new opportunities to continue growing and giving back,"
Randolph was originally selected with the No. 14 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. The forward played his college ball at Louisiana State University and many believed he could be an impactful player at the NBA level.
Due to his versatility and potential out of college, Randolph was seen as a strong fit in the league. While he never lived up to the hype, Randolph did carve out a nice career for himself.
His best career season came in his second year when he averaged 11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game for Golden State. Randolph played a few seasons with the Warriors before he was traded to the New York Knicks.
He eventually was then moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves for one and a half seasons. Once he hit free agency, Randolph landed with the Denver Nuggets.
The Nuggets were the last NBA team that Randolph played for, spending two years in Denver. Randolph never fully found his footing and eventually made his way overseas for the final years of his career.
Randolph played with Lokomotiv Kuban of Russia for one season before he joined Real Madrid. The veteran stayed with Real Madrid for the remainder of his career, seeing much success within the EuroLeague.
During his tenure with Real Madrid, Randolph won two EuroLeague titles. His contributions came in handy and he enjoyed tremendous accomplishments with the Spanish team.
More Ball Around: Paul Pierce Believes West Contender is Perfect Fit for Jimmy Butler
Fat Joe Offers Horrific NBA Take, Disrespects Shaquille O'Neal, Others in Process
Former Sixth Man of the Year Reaches Deal to Announce NBA Games on NBC