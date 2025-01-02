Former NBA Star Jeremy Lin Shines in Latest Game For Taiwanese Basketball Team
Former NBA star guard Jeremy Lin is keeping his dream of playing basketball alive while playing for the New Taipei Kings in the Taiwan Professional Basketball League. The 36-year-old is still going strong and is a prominent part of his team.
In his most recent game for the Kings, Lin shined bright against the New Taipei CTBC DEA. His team won the game by a score of 96-79, with Lin being the second leading scorer for his team.
Lin posted 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out four assists to help his team get the big win. Lin shot 5-of-13 from the field, including going 3-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line.
Last season, Lin made some history and became the first-ever player in Taiwan's PLG history to record a 50-point triple-double. Lin posted 50 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in the game.
The former star hasn't played in the NBA since the 2019 season while he was with the Toronto Raptors. Lin won the NBA title with Toronto and became the first East Asian American and Harvard graduate to play in the NBA Finals.
Lin joined the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2021 but never saw action with Golden State. The guard then headed overseas where he has been since.
Lin played for a multitude of teams during his NBA career but his most well-known time was with the New York Knicks. This is when the "Linsanity" movement took the league by storm and Lin rose to fame.
Due to an injury, Lin was given more playing time with the Knicks. New York had cut him earlier in the 2011-2012 season but quickly claimed him back to the roster.
New York started to play Lin more as his performances grew but his shining moment came against the Los Angeles Lakers. Lin scored a career-high 38 points and dished out seven assists to lead the Knicks over the Lakers. He even outscored Kobe Bryant in the game to add more to his legacy.
Lin continued to help the Knicks but a coaching change seemed to stunt everything. Instead of playing more pick-and-roll offense, New York started to run more isolation plays. This hurt the play of Lin and he eventually left the Knicks.
The guard also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and the Atlanta Hawks. It's good to see him still doing what he loves and playing at a high level.
