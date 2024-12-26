Former NCAA Star Claimed by G League Squad
The G League showcases some of the best talent of players who have yet to reach the NBA. It's almost like a pipeline with direct access to the league and teams are always looking around it for new faces to add.
It is filled with former NBA players, former college players, and even some international guys who want to attempt to make the league. It can be used as a second chance for some and has been a major success over the years.
Sometimes, it can lead to players carving out nice roles for themselves on NBA rosters. This is what former NCAA star forward Jack Gohlke is hoping for.
Gohlke was claimed by the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League player pool. He will now look to make his mark in the G League and hope to play well enough to get called up.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported the news that the Herd had claimed him.
Gohlke took the world by storm during the NCAA Tournament last year when he helped the Oakland Golden Grizzlies upset the Kentucky Wildcats. The forward hit 10 3-point shot attempts during the upset, leading Oakland to the next round.
In 36 career collegiate games, Gohlke averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. The shooter averaged 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line as well over the course of his college career.
Following his time in college, Gohlke joined the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Summer League this past offseason. He went undrafted during the 2024 NBA Draft but failed to latch on anywhere after the Summer League.
The former sharpshooter signed with KK Podgorica of the Prva A Liga. In 10 games with the team, he averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
Gohlke will be hoping that he can play well in the G League to earn the attention of the NBA teams. If he can do so, there may be a place for him to get a few minutes in the league.
Due to his strong shooting abilities, the NBA is always looking for someone to just knock down shot attempts. The league has shifted to a heavy emphasis on 3-point shooting so Gohlke could make his presence known to anyone watching him in the G League.
