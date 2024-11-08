Hapoel Tel Aviv's Patrick Beverley Being Recruited by NBA Teams Midseason: Report
Former three-time All-Defensive team NBA point guard Patrick Beverley is eyeing a potential return to the world's most competitive league.
After 12 seasons in the NBA, the 6-foot-2 vet out of Arkansas opted to depart the league in favor of an opportunity abroad, with Israeli Basketball Premier League club Hapoel Tel Aviv. Across 666 career regular season contests (518 starts) with the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, his hometown Chicago Bulls, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks, Beverley boasts career NBA averages of 8.3 points on .413/.371/.760 shooting splits, 4.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
Across seven contests with Tel Aviv in EuroCup play, Beverley has averaged 12.0 points while slashing .419/.371/.950 shooting splits, 5.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals a night. In three IBSL matchups, he's averaging a similar stat line of 12.0 points (on .522/.471/.667 shooting splits), 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks a bout.
Now, it appears Beverley is being recruited to return to the NBA, as he detailed on his Barstool Sports show "The Pat Bev Podcast" with Adam "Rone" Ferrone.
"This week has been kind of tough for us because our big man, Jonathan Motley, all of a sudden, my boy hit us with the pump fake, said he don't feel safe no more, leaves team. Our leading scorer, the best big man in EuroCup, wants to go to a EuroLeague team in Serbia. So now we just out here with no big man, just like, 'Okay, where do we go from here?' So of course, now people ask me, 'Hey yo, Pat, what you gonna do?' Right, 'cause NBA teams call — they told me I can't say who — EuroLeague teams call, Real Madrid calls, a couple other teams out there to see, like, 'Okay, are you guys blowing it up, what's going on?"
"Do you feel abandoned?" Rone asked Beverley.
"A little bit. 'Cause he knows I came here because he was here," Beverley said. "My initial point of coming here was, 'Oh, Big Mot, that's my man. We played with the Clippers together. He was my rookie. Yeah, for sure, let's hoop.' We were Shaq and Kobe here, literally Shaq and Kobe, John Stockton and [Karl] Malone. It was wild, the s--- we was doing. I came here to win, and I came here to be on a specific team, so we'll see."
Beverley revealed that he's at least open to returning to the league. He's lost some of his athleticism and, at the NBA level, seems to be less of a willing scorer than he had been in his prime.
"I've been thinking a lot — what's the next move?" Beverley pondered. "What to do, what to not do. Do I go back to the NBA, do I not go to the NBA? If I got back to the NBA, do I turn my back on my teammates? That's not my style, I don't operate like that," Beverley said. "So I have some decisions to make. And I'm gonnna make the right ones, like I always do."
