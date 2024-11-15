Multiple Former Stars Aren't Giving Up on NBA Dreams Just Yet
The NBA has seen all kinds of players come and go throughout the history of the league. A lot of times, even the most talented of players can't have sustained success in the NBA.
It's a tough league and if players aren't careful, it can force them out. But the ones who truly love the game of basketball never give up.
We tend to see them playing overseas as they try to resurrect their careers. Some notable players are still involved in the game and could be trying to get back into the NBA for one last run.
User embreynba on TikTok posted a video highlighting some of the bigger names who are attempting to keep their careers going.
O.J. Mayo
Mayo was the third overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2008 NBA Draft. He was seen very highly entering the NBA but never could live up to the hype that surrounded him.
The last time he played in the NBA was 2016 and has been with the Egyptian club Zamalek of the Egyptian Basketball Super League.
Norris Cole
Cole was drafted No. 28 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. He won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat, giving them strong depth off the bench.
He has not played in the NBA since 2017 and signed with Osos de Manatí of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional in April 2024.
Kenneth Faried
Faried was drafted No. 22 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. He provided Denver with a spark of energy anytime that he stepped onto the court and entertained fans each time out.
Faried hasn't played in the NBA since 2019 and signed with Leones de Ponce in Puerto Rico earlier this year.
Jabari Parker
Parker was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. Like some of those on this list, he entered the NBA with a lot of hype but couldn't stay consistent.
He is currently with FC Barcelona of the Spanish Liga ACB and the EuroLeague, playing in the NBA last in 2022.
Andre Robertson
Robertson was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2013 NBA Draft. He provided teams with strong defense and 3-point shooting during his career.
He last played in the NBA in 2021 and is currently with LDLC ASVEL of the LNB Élite and Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.
Jared Sullinger
Sullinger was taken by the Boston Celtics with the No. 21 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. After a strong college career, Sullinger was expected to be a big name in the NBA.
However, he fizzled out fairly quickly, last playing in 2017. He is currently with the Beijing Royal Fighters of the Chinese Basketball Association.
Shabazz Napier
Napier was drafted No. 24 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He won two NCAA titles with the University of Connecticut but never fully found his footing in the NBA.
He has not played since 2020 and is currently with Bayern Munich of the German Basketball Bundesliga and the EuroLeague.
Ben McLemore
McLemore was the No. 7 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He had a lot of praise around him entering the league but never lived up to the inflated hype.
He last played in the NBA in 2021 and is now with Merkezefendi Belediyesi Denizli of the Basketbol Süper Ligi.
More Ball Around: When is Bronny James' Next Game with G League Lakers?