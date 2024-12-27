NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Reveals Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis
Former NBA point guard Isiah Thomas is regarded as one of the best of all time. He won two NBA titles with the Detroit Pistons and was the face of the 'Bad Boy' Detroit teams.
Recently, the NBA world has worried about his health, with Thomas not looking like his former self at times. The NBA legend finally addressed everything to reveal what had been going on.
During an appearance on the 'Come and Talk 2 Me' podcast, Thomas revealed that he was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy.
"Well, Isaiah’s sick. He’s going through something.” I haven’t really told anybody, but I’ve got Bell’s Palsy. That’s why you see me like this. I appreciate the prayers and love, but that’s what’s happening with my mouth right now. I just want everybody who’s going to be watching your show to know.
Many fans have long wondered if this was the case with Thomas and he finally revealed the news. During an interview with Forbes, Thomas noticeably had his lips appear asymmetrical and his tongue seemed to move unevenly.
This sparked some to question what was going on and one fan pointed out in the comments that he could have Bell's Palsy. Bell's Palsy is a neurological condition that has sudden weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles. It typically only affects one side of the face.
During his long career, Thomas averaged 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. Thomas is regarded as one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA and he played his entire career with the Pistons.
Thomas was a 12-time All-Star during his playing days, winning the MVP award in the games twice. He also made the All-NBA First Team three times, the All-NBA Second Team twice, and was the league assists leader during the 1985 season.
Thomas entered broadcasting, NBA executives roles, and other means since he retired. He is a facaded, talented individual who has found success in whatever he has decided to do.
The hope is that Thomas will be alright but this is certainly scary news for anyone. It takes courage to be able to admit this publicly and here at Ball Around on Si, we wish Thomas the best going forward.
