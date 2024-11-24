NBA Legends' Sons Playing Together on Same G League Team
It's often difficult for second generation basketball players to make their mark in the NBA. Just look at LeBron James' son Bronny James.
However, the journey is a bit easier when you have another second generation player working with you.
Such is the case for DJ Rodman and Jayden Hardaway, the sons of Dennis Rodman and Penny Hardaway, who are playing together on the Capital City Go-Go.
"From college standouts to professional hopefuls, Jayden Hardaway and DJ Rodman are stepping out of their fathers’ shadows and into their own legacies," andscape said on Instagram. "Selected by the Capital City Go-Go in the G League draft, they’re determined to make their mark through dedication and hard work."
"The NBA is packed with second-generation players, but it's rare to see the sons of legends like Penny Hardaway and Dennis Rodman chasing their pro dreams together."
"We appreciate the love and we know the 'expectations we'll get," Jayden Hardaway said, "but we'll know what we have to do every night to be our best selves, and there's no point in comparing us to our fathers."
"I want to be known for my own game," Hardaway concluded.
DJ Rodman felt largely the same, saying, "It's about proving myself, not just being Dennis Rodman's son."
DJ Rodman is certainly on his way, currently averaging 15.1 minutes, 3.5 points, 4.3 total rebounds, one assist, and 0.3 steals across four games played.
This is already reflective of his time in college. In four seasons with Washington State, Rodman averaged 5.5 points, four total rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.4 steals per game across four seasons. His final season with Washington State saw him averaging 9.6 points, 5.8 total rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.7 steals.
In his single season with USC, Rodman averaged 8.4 points, five total rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.
Meanwhile, Jayden Hardaway has yet to make an impact on the Go-Gos, only averaging 2.6 minutes per game across two games.
In college, Hardaway spent five years at Memphis in the American Athletic Conference. In five seasons, Hardaway averaged 3.3 points, 0.9 total rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.3 steals per game. His best season saw him averaging 5.4 points, one total rebound, 0.6 assists, and 0.4 steals.
While this is far off from the numbers put off by their respective fathers, it is still a decent place to begin their professional basketball careers.
