NBA, X Promise 'Deeper Fan Interaction' In New Long-Term Agreement
On Dec. 17, 2024, the National Basketball Association and X (formerly known as Twitter) announced an extension of their already existing partnership.
"The [NBA] and X have announced an extension of their multi-year partnership, ensuring fans around the globe remain at the heart of the action throughout the NBA season and year-round," the business announcement read on X. "This renewal promises to introduce new, innovative experiences in 2025 and beyond, with more details to come soon."
"X serves as a vibrant community for NBA fans, where live game commentary becomes a shared experience. Fans worldwide interact, react, and engage with each play, creating a collective experience that goes beyond watching, fostering unity and deepening their connection to basketball."
According to the NBA, this will include highlights, longform content, Q&As, spaces, NBA X Live, and more.
"The NBA's longstanding presence on X has made it the premier platform for real-time scores, highlights, and fan interaction," X said in a statement. "X transcends simple game updates; it's a community where fans connect, share reactions, celebrate victories, and engage with the wider basketball world."
"On X, fans dive into discussions, share memes, and celebrate the culture of basketball all year round–making the platform much more than just a sports update service—it's a cultural hub."
The X team then shared some of their favorite moments from the 2024-25 NBA season so far. This included Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant hitting two 360 layups against the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James and Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers checking in to play together,
Additionally, the X team loved Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry hitting a game-winning three-pointer against the Dallas Mavericks and former teammate Klay Thompson, and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembenyama dressing up as No Face from 'Spirited Away' for Halloween.
Overall, comments showed that fans are excited for the partnership to continue, saying that they are excited to see the NBA collaborate more with the popular social media company. Additionally, others commented that this deal will keep them on the platform.
"One of my FAVORITE deals I've worked on, EVER! Period," said X Head of Content Business Development taylor.exe. "Bringing the NBA to X all day, every day. Can't wait to see what we have got cooking for ya'll for the rest of the season!"
