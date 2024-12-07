Pat Riley Has Wild Take on Current NBA Dynasties
NBA legend and Hall of Famer Pat Riley is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches and executives in the history of the sport.
At 79 years old, Riley continues to play a pivotal role with the Miami Heat, bringing a wealth of experience and insight into the game he has helped shape for decades. Having been at the center of some of the most memorable moments in basketball history, Riley is well-versed in what it takes to build and sustain success, including the elusive achievement of forming a dynasty.
Recently, Riley shared his perspective on NBA dynasties during an appearance on The OGs podcast, where he outlined his strict criteria for what constitutes a true dynasty. According to Riley, only three teams in league history meet his standard: the Boston Celtics of the 1960s, the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s, and Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls of the 1990s.
"There's been three dynasties in my mind - Boston in the '60s - 11 (championships) in 13 years for Bill Russell. That's why his number hangs in the rafters of every arena in this league because he deserves to be there. Then the Lakers, Showtime… five championships in nine years so that was the dynasty. Michael's 6-7 years were dynastic without a doubt. I don't know if there's one now," Riley said. "You got San Antonio and Golden State winning four. But you know when you get to a rivalry like that, that it becomes so heated, you inherit it. So what happened to us in the '80s, we inherited the six consecutive losses my great friend - Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, they lost to the Celtics."
Riley's definition hinges on a team’s ability to dominate an entire decade, leaving no doubt about their superiority.
He emphasized that such dominance must be nearly unchallenged and often driven by a sense of vengeance or purpose. While his wealth of experience and success undeniably shapes his view, it notably excludes two franchises often regarded as dynasties by fans and analysts alike: the San Antonio Spurs of the 2000s and early 2010s, and the Golden State Warriors of the late 2010s.
Riley’s reasoning for omitting the Spurs lies in the competitive landscape of their era. Despite their five championships between 1999 and 2014, the Spurs shared their dominance with other successful teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Boston Celtics.
Riley’s comments about the Warriors sparked debate. Many consider their reign, marked by three titles in four years and five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, to be the epitome of a modern dynasty. Their dominance often left fans and opponents feeling the championship was decided before the season even began.
Riley’s high bar for dynastic status reflects his appreciation for sustained excellence over time. While some may disagree with his exclusions, there is no denying that his insights carry weight, given his unparalleled basketball pedigree.
Riley's view underscores the unique challenges of achieving true, undisputed dominance in the NBA, a feat that only a select few teams in history have accomplished by his standard.
More Ball Around: Former NBA All-Star Metta Sandiford-Artest Joins $100M Fund to Advance Sports Technology