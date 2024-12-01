Patrick Beverley Claims Kawhi Leonard Will Help Tanking NBA Ratings
It turns out that maybe NBA fans are not fans of the 2024-25 season's limited shot diet of 3-point shooting, looks at the rim, and not much else.
ESPN ratings have slid nearly a third since last year, while TNT eyeballs were also trending downward prior to a revitalizing November 19 showdown between the then-undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers and the reigning champion Boston Celtics (which Boston won by a possession, 120-117).
Hapoel Tel Aviv point guard Patrick Beverley's former L.A. Clippers colleague Kawhi Leonard has another theory as to why viewership has slipped so egregiously year-over-year: a dearth of Kawhi Leonard.
On the latest episode of their podcast "The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone," Beverley and his co-host Adam "Rone" Ferrone both raved about the Clippers' ability to more or less compete, in a crowded Western Conference, even without their best and priciest player available.
With Leonard unavailable, guards Norman Powell and James Harden have thrived. L.A. currently occupies the West's No. 8 seed with a solid 12-9 overall record, and is just four games behind the top-seed Oklahoma City Thunder (15-4).
Powell, who finished among the top four in Sixth Man of the Year voting during each of the past two seasons, is averaging a career-best 23.3 points on .490/.487/.817 shooting splits, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals across his 15 healthy games for Los Angeles (all starts). Harden, a former 10-time All-Star and the 2018 league MVP, is averaging 21.5 points on .385/.341/.886 shooting splits, 8.8 assists and 7.1 rebounds a night, and has yet to miss a game for his hometown team.
Leonard, a six-time All-Star, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Finals MVP, remains sidelined indefinitely with right knee inflammation.
"I'm looking at the Clippers a little bit," Rone said. "They found success early on in this season... [It's an] interesting way that they've kind of pieced things together, and the team is finding an identity even without Kawhi."
Could L.A. compete for a championship when Leonard returns? Will Leonard resemble his superstar self whenever he does? Will he survive the postseason intact for once, a feat he has failed to do since 2020?
“They got a complete package. They going to be scary in the playoffs. I talked to Kawhi on the phone yesterday. He healing up like a f---ing machine," Beverley said.
"The league stinks right now. Views are low. They are waiting on the Klaw,” Beverley claimed Leonard texted him.
