Patrick Beverley Claims Kawhi Leonard Will Help Tanking NBA Ratings

Can he also help the Clippers win it all?

Alex Kirschenbaum

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1, left) and Kawhi Leonard (right) watch the game against the Utah Jazz from the bench during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
It turns out that maybe NBA fans are not fans of the 2024-25 season's limited shot diet of 3-point shooting, looks at the rim, and not much else.

ESPN ratings have slid nearly a third since last year, while TNT eyeballs were also trending downward prior to a revitalizing November 19 showdown between the then-undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers and the reigning champion Boston Celtics (which Boston won by a possession, 120-117).

Hapoel Tel Aviv point guard Patrick Beverley's former L.A. Clippers colleague Kawhi Leonard has another theory as to why viewership has slipped so egregiously year-over-year: a dearth of Kawhi Leonard.

On the latest episode of their podcast "The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone," Beverley and his co-host Adam "Rone" Ferrone both raved about the Clippers' ability to more or less compete, in a crowded Western Conference, even without their best and priciest player available.

With Leonard unavailable, guards Norman Powell and James Harden have thrived. L.A. currently occupies the West's No. 8 seed with a solid 12-9 overall record, and is just four games behind the top-seed Oklahoma City Thunder (15-4).

Powell, who finished among the top four in Sixth Man of the Year voting during each of the past two seasons, is averaging a career-best 23.3 points on .490/.487/.817 shooting splits, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals across his 15 healthy games for Los Angeles (all starts). Harden, a former 10-time All-Star and the 2018 league MVP, is averaging 21.5 points on .385/.341/.886 shooting splits, 8.8 assists and 7.1 rebounds a night, and has yet to miss a game for his hometown team.

Leonard, a six-time All-Star, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Finals MVP, remains sidelined indefinitely with right knee inflammation.

"I'm looking at the Clippers a little bit," Rone said. "They found success early on in this season... [It's an] interesting way that they've kind of pieced things together, and the team is finding an identity even without Kawhi."

Could L.A. compete for a championship when Leonard returns? Will Leonard resemble his superstar self whenever he does? Will he survive the postseason intact for once, a feat he has failed to do since 2020?

“They got a complete package. They going to be scary in the playoffs. I talked to Kawhi on the phone yesterday. He healing up like a f---ing machine," Beverley said.

"The league stinks right now. Views are low. They are waiting on the Klaw,” Beverley claimed Leonard texted him.

