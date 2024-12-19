Patrick Beverley Slams Doc Rivers Critics as Bucks Surge Continues
Former NBA guard and All-Defensive teamer Patrick Beverley was quick to call out the Doc Rivers haters on his latest episode of the 'Pat Bev podcast.'
The Milwaukee Bucks, who have turned their season around after a sluggish start, took home the NBA Cup title on Tuesday night. Rivers has done his job to turn things around, but it appears the hate was louder than the congratulations.
Beverley tackled this issue head-on, questioning where the critics and naysayers of Rivers have gone already.
"I haven't heard any Doc Rivers slander at all lately," Beverley said. "I hear zero talk about the Milwaukee Bucks and how they're not good. While they've been missing Khris Middleton for damn near the whole season. And they're not even giving them credit for it."
Beverley is never shy about giving his opinion about anything and backing up his former head coach was no different.
Rivers and the Bucks started the season with a 2-8 record, and since then, they have turned their season around. They have won 12 of their last 15 games and have been one of the hottest teams in the league.
Rivers deserves plenty of credit for the turnaround in Milwaukee despite their rough start. It also helps that his star players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Antetokounmpo is on a tear so far this season, averaging 32.7 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 61.4 percent from the field in 23 games and 35.2 minutes per game.
The two-time MVP capped things off in their win on Tuesday against the Thunder to be named the NBA Cup MVP.
Rivers has coached Beverley twice in his career, with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Bucks last season. Beverly proved to be a key part of the Clippers' success in the late 2010s with Rivers at the helm.
However, things fell apart for the Clippers, and Rivers was let go after the 2019-20 season. Prior to the 2024 trade deadline, the Bucks traded for Beverley in exchange for Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick.
Beverley's stint in Milwaukee ended throwing a basketball at fans seated behind the Bucks' bench during an apparent argument. In the post-game interview, Beverley refused to answer a question from ESPN reporter Malinda Adams due to her not being subscribed to his podcast, which Beverley faced backlash for.
