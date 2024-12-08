Patrick Beverley Undergoes MRI After Suffering Significant Injury in Tel-Aviv Derby
Three-time NBA All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley has unfortunately left a recent game in Israeli Basketball with a serious injury, according to a report from Basket News.
In the Hapoel Shlomo's 97-79 loss to the Maccabi Playtika, Beverley collided with Wenyen Gabriel in a drive to the basket during the second quarter. The former NBA player then went past the physiotherapist and straight to the locker room for treatment.
Beverley returned to the bench before halftime and even tried to play again, but he had to leave the game again due to pain. He was taken to the hospital where he will receive an MRI scan.
Beverley had played in the game for 7:16 and recorded seven points and two assists. So far this season, Beverley is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 steals.
Beverley began garnering attention in 2007 during his freshman year at Arkansas when he averaged 13.9 points, 4.5 total rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game across 35 games.
For his impressive first season, Beverley named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, second-team All-SEC, and SEC Freshman of the Year.
Beverley continued the same excellent play in his sophomore year, averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 total rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals.
Unfortunately, Beverley was unable to play in the 2008-09 due to being suspended for having someone write a paper for him. Instead of taking the suspension, Beverley left for the Ukrainian Basketball League and played for BC Dnipro.
In his single UBL season, Beverley averaged 16.7 points, seven total rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.3 blocks. He was named an UBL All-Star and won the UBL Slam Dunk Contest.
Despite being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft, Beverley continued to play overseas in the Greek League, Russian League, and EuroLeague.
During his European tenure, Beverley won the Greek Cup (2009), the Russian Cup (2011), and was named Russian League Defensive Player of the Year among other awards.
In 2012, Beverley was took home EuroCup MVP and was named All-EuroCup First Team. This caught the attention of the Houston Rockets, prompting a 12 year NBA career.
Beverley had memorable tenures with the Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers while also playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Milwaukee Bucks.
Throughout his NBA career, Beverley averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2017 and the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2014 and 2020.
More Ball Around: Former NBA Star Dazzles in Spectacular Italian League Debut