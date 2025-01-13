Paul Pierce Dismisses Knicks as Eastern Conference Contenders
The NBA has a ton of great teams and it should make for a fun conclusion of the season. But at this point, we are about halfway through the new year.
Teams are stacking up as either contenders or pretenders to win the title, especially with the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching. The Eastern Conference is very top-heavy with teams such as the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers leading the way.
But the East also has a few other teams who could make some noise such as the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. However, former NBA star forward Paul Pierce isn't buying the hype around the Knicks and believes that they fall in a different tier than the top teams.
"I think New York needs another piece to compete with Cleveland and Boston because I feel that they are heavy in the starting lineup. I'm looking every night, even in the regular season in them big games, they're playing 39, 40 minutes. He runs his team to the ground; that's why they need depth," said Pierce.
The Knicks currently have one of the worst benches in the entire NBA and it has cost them some games. While the starters are solid, bench units are what end up helping a team win a title.
"You have to have confidence in some of them cats off the bench if you're going to compete deep in the playoffs," added Paul. "Like you are going to need one more piece off the bench. Like somebody solid."
New York won't be an easy team to beat in the postseason due to their star power but the lack of bench weapons could hurt them. Both Boston and Cleveland are loaded from top to bottom within their rosters, giving them an edge over the Knicks come playoff time.
Even the Bucks have a decent bench and it could make a difference if they were to meet New York in the postseason. If the Knicks want to make a deep playoff run and possibly even win the title, they may need to make a few deals ahead of the trade deadline.
