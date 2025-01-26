Ranking Top 5 Kobe Bryant Moments From Iconic Career
It has been five years since former star NBA guard Kobe Bryant tragically passed away. It's hard to believe that it has been that long and the memory of Bryant lives on today.
Bryant was an icon for so many people across the globe but his bond with the city of Los Angeles was truly special. The star was loved and gave people hope in their own lives through his 'Mamba Mentality'.
But on the court, Bryant was an assassin, taking the hearts of his opponents. It's tough to pick the top plays from his legendary career but we have narrowed them down to the top-five moments.
5. Bryant scores 62 points in only three quarters
On Dec. 20, 2005, Bryant outscored the entire Dallas Mavericks team through three quarters. Bryant had 62 points while Dallas only scored 61. It was a truly iconic moment from his career and one of the more remembered parts of his legacy on the court.
This showed how special of a talent Bryant was and helped set up more strong scoring games down the line. Bryant didn't even play in the fourth quarter of this game as the Lakers took control to win.
4. Bryant drops 60 points in final NBA game
For the last part of his NBA career, Bryant dealt with multiple injuries. His performance on the court was never the same following his Achilles tear but the star saved one last epic performance for the fans.
In his final NBA game, Bryant scored 60 points to help Los Angeles take down the Utah Jazz. The entire Staples Center arena was buzzing all night as the star proved one last time how great he truly was.
3. Bryant scores 81 points in a single game
81 points. The number itself doesn't seem real but this was arguably the most impressive individual performance in NBA history.
Bryant hit shot after shot, tormenting the Toronto Raptors all night. His will to win and precision were on an entirely different level here, leading the Lakers to a massive win.
2. Bryant finally wins championship without Shaquille O'Neal
After Shaquille O'Neal left the Lakers, much of the talk was about how Bryant couldn't win it all without him. But that all changed as Bryant led the Lakers to another championship in 2009, taking down the Orlando Magic in the process.
Bryant was on a mission all season to win and nothing would stop him from obtaining his goal. Los Angeles beat Orlando in five games to claim the fourth NBA title for Bryant.
1. Bryant takes down the Celtics to win title No. 5
Many believe that until you beat the rival Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, you aren't truly a Lakers legend. After being defeated by Boston in 2008, Bryant got his revenge against the Celtics in 2010.
Los Angeles took down their arch-rivals in a classic Game 7 in Staples Center, cementing Bryant's legacy fully. It was his fifth NBA title and possibly the sweetest as he jumped to great the screaming fans in Los Angeles following the sound of the buzzer.
