Ranking Top 5 Kobe Bryant Moments From Iconic Career

19 YEARS AGO TODAY ๐Ÿ

KOBE BRYANT OUTSCORED THE MAVS 62-61 after 3 quarters!



Brian Shaw asked him if he wanted to play in the 4th to get 70. Kobe: "I'll do it when we really need it." He scored 81 in a comeback win a few weeks later pic.twitter.com/IMF80uIQW7