South Bay Lakers G League Standout Could Earn NBA Contract
The NBA G League Showcase has officially come to an end, and there were several players who garnered attention from the NBA and EuroLeague. One of those standout players in particular happens to be South Bay Lakers’ guard Devonte’ Graham.
South Bay signed Graham, who is a former NBA player who had something to prove. Graham was drafted 34th overall in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks and has since played for a number of teams in the league.
Shortly after being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, Graham was traded to the Charlotte Hornets where he played a significant role off the bench. He averaged 4.7 points and 2.6 assists in 18.3 minutes per game in his rookie season.
Devonte' Graham had a standout moment during the 2019-20 season, finishing fifth in the NBA for three-pointers made. His shooting prowess earned him a spot in the 2020 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star weekend, showcasing his long-range shooting skills on a national stage.
In the 2021-22 NBA playoffs, Graham appeared in six games with the New Orleans Pelicans. He contributed 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, playing an average of 10.0 minutes per contest.
Graham’s breakout season occurred in 2020-2021 starting 46 games and putting up career-high averages of 18.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. He showed marked improvement, particularly as a shooter, posting 37.3 percent from 3-point range.
The following season, Graham joined the New Orleans Pelicans where he continued showcasing his scoring and playmaking ability, averaging 11.9 points and 4.2 assists per game. He moved on to the San Antonio Spurs in 2023 as part of a deal involving Josh Richardson.
Graham would eventually end up in the NBA G League fighting for a chance back on an NBA roster after signing a two-way contract with the South Bay Lakers. He signed just in time to compete at the NBA G League Winter Showcase where he put on several standout performances that could land him back on an NBA roster by Jan. 5.
One notable performance happened against the Valley Suns, Graham led the team in scoring 19 points to go with five rebounds, six assists, and one steal. He also scored 24 points in a victory over the Osceola Magic.
Graham is currently ineligible for another two-way contract, but is hopeful to rejoin the league fairly soon.
