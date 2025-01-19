Top Five Fashion Looks For Unrivaled League Debut Week
The debut week of the newest women’s basketball professional league, Unrivaled, has been nothing short of exceptional, capturing the spotlight with a level of excitement and intensity that overflowed from the WNBA’s historic season.
As teams hit the court with fresh energy, fans have not only been captivated by the action on the floor but also by the rising influence of fashion within the game. Over recent seasons, athletes have increasingly used their platform to express their personal style, transforming the pre-game routine into a fashion runway.
What started as a subtle gesture has now become an essential part of the culture surrounding women’s basketball, with players showcasing bold, statement-making looks that reflect their personalities and elevate the sport’s visibility.
This growing trend has made a significant impact, with fashion becoming a catalyst for broader conversations about identity, empowerment, and representation in women’s sports. From luxury streetwear to avant-garde designs, the debut week of the season has delivered standout fashion moments that demand attention.
We’ll spotlight the top five unrivaled debut looks from the past week, celebrating the players who have mastered the art of mixing athleticism with high fashion. These bold choices not only turn heads but also help redefine what it means to be a female athlete in the spotlight today.
5. Satou Sabally - Team Phantom
Coming in at the five spot is Team Phantom’s Satou Sabally. Sabally strutted the Sephora carpet sporting a yellow Bohemian-inspired skirt with a matching fitted blouse. She layered her look with gold accessories, putting emphasis on the Bohemian Goddess theme.
4. Napheesa Collier - Team Owls
Coming in at the fourth spot is Napheesa Collier, co-founder of the Unrivaled League, so of course she came hard in week one. Collier graced the tunnel in a red leather blazer with matching shorts from Generation Bliss. Her stylist, Kimberly Steward, paired the look with a pair of knee-high cream boots and jewelry designed by Ela Parker.
3. Kahleah Copper - Team Rose
Kahleah Copper displayed her love for fashion and streetwear, as she walked the tunnel for her first game wearing Maison Mihara Yasuhiro. Copper has been a catalyst for fashion in the WNBA, so it’s no surprise she ranks in the top three best dressed for Week One of the Unirivaled season. Copper sported a black leather jacket with “Brooklyn” written on the front, a graphic tee-shirt underneath, and black pants to tie the look together.
2. Skylar Diggins-Smith - Team Owls
Skylar Diggins-Smith still has jaws on the floor after making her debut appearance in the Unrivaled League earlier this week. Diggins-Smith graced the Sephora carpet in a leather brown suit designed by anOnlyChild. More details of her look included a What Goes Around Comes Around bag and United Nude shoes. She accessorized with jewelry designed by Alexis Bittar and truly stole the show.
1. Angel Reese - Team Rose
Coming in at the top spot is none other than the fashionista herself, Angel Reese. The superstar has been notorious for her game on the court and her influence in the fashion industry off the court. It’s no surprise her first outfit on the Sephora carpet still has the internet in shambles. When asked what she has on she replied, “I'm wearing Gucci, I'm wearing Chanel, I'm wearing Hermes, I'm wearing diamonds." She looked as expensive as the outfit sounded.
As the season continues, we will check back in on Unrivaled tunnel fits, as they ladies are expected to keep the fashion just as tough as the game.
