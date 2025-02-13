Unrivaled 1vs1 Tournament Update: Semifinal Matchups, Predictions, More
The Unrivaled 1-v-1 tournament has taken the women’s sports world by storm, showcasing some of the best and brightest talents in women’s basketball.
As the tournament heads into its semi-finals, the matchups have lived up to the hype, with some of the biggest stars in the sport vying for a grand prize of $200,000.
More Ball Around: NBA Fans React to Carmelo Anthony Joining NBC as Broadcaster
The excitement is palpable as two powerhouse matchups feature elite players who have made their way through the brackets with stunning performances.
On the left side of the bracket, the first semi-final will see the 6th seed Azura Stevens face off against the top seed Napheesa Collier.
Stevens, who has averaged 9.6 points and 7.0 rebounds during the WNBA season, has proven her scoring ability in this tournament. Although her path to the semi-finals has been unconventional—advancing to the second round by default after opponent Alyssa Thomas was ruled out due to injury—Stevens has made the most of her opportunities.
In the second round, she defeated 7th seed Shakira Austin with an 11-4 victory, showcasing her diverse scoring game by attacking off the dribble and hitting long-range shots.
Stevens then dominated 4th seed Rae Burrell 12-2, using her height advantage (Stevens stands at 6’6”) to overpower her opponent and control the matchup.
But Stevens is up against one of the most dominant players in the league.
Napheesa Collier, who co-founded the Unrivaled league, has been a force on both ends of the floor.
More Ball Around: Former NBA Forward Wants Kevin Durant to Team Up With All-Star Guard in East
With an average of 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, Collier’s combination of strength, skill, and athleticism makes her a tough matchup for anyone.
She breezed through the first round with a 12-6 victory over Katie Lou Samuelson and dominated 2nd seed Rickea Jackson 12-5 in the second round.
In the quarterfinals, Collier faced off against defensive powerhouse Courtney Williams. Despite Williams’ efforts, Collier’s strength and skill set helped her earn another dominant win, proving just how tough she is in one-on-one situations.
Prediction: #1 Napheesa Collier 11-5
As dominant as Stevens has been, Collier’s size, strength, and skill make her the clear favorite.
Stevens will need to leverage her height advantage to pose a challenge, but Collier’s offensive versatility and ability to attack from all areas of the court should give her a comfortable 11-5 victory.
On the opposite side of the bracket, the second semi-final features a surprising matchup between 8th seed Aaliyah Edwards and top seed Arike Ogunbowale.
Edwards, a rookie, has been the talk of the tournament, shocking everyone by upsetting 1st seed Breanna Stewart in the first round.
The young forward showed no fear in her matchup, shutting out Stewart 12-0. Edwards' offensive firepower was on full display as she hit shots from all over the floor, demonstrating her ability to score both inside and from the perimeter.
She continued her impressive run in the quarterfinals, where she fought past 3rd seed Allisha Gray 12-6 in a physical battle that highlighted her poise and composure.
Edwards now faces a massive challenge in top seed Ogunbowale, who has been on a tear in this tournament.
Ogunbowale, known for her scoring prowess, had a bye in the first round and then defeated Skylar Diggins-Smith in an exciting second-round matchup, winning 12-9.
In the quarterfinals, she faced 5th seed Satou Sabally, a player with significant size and physicality. Ogunbowale, however, used her outside shooting to seal the win, draining two crucial three-pointers to build an insurmountable lead.
Prediction: #8 Aaliyah Edwards 12-10
While Ogunbowale is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with, Edwards has proven herself to be a rising star.
Her consistent play, especially her offensive versatility and ability to remain calm under pressure gives her the edge. Edwards has shown she’s capable of handling big moments, and I believe she will pull off the upset with a hard-fought 12-10 victory.
The stage is set for two exciting semi-finals in the Unrivaled 1-v-1 tournament.
With the competition heating up and some of the league’s brightest stars battling it out, fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to what has already been an unforgettable tournament.
More Ball Around:
Carmelo Anthony Signs With NBC to be NBA Studio Analyst: Report
Ball Around Notes: Fort Wayne Mad Ants Find New Big Man, South Bay Lakers Land Forward, More
For more Ball Around news, visit Ball Around on SI