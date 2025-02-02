Vince Carter Makes Shocking Claim About Where Kobe Bryant Would Have Gone to College
In a recent interview, NBA legend Vince Carter shared an intriguing story about Kobe Bryant’s college aspirations.
Carter recalled that Bryant once told him that if he had attended college, he would have chosen the University of North Carolina (UNC) to face off against him.
"The one thing he said is, if he was going to college, he wanted to go to Carolina to play against me," Carter recalled.
This statement highlights a pivotal "what if" scenario for basketball fans, pondering what might have been if Bryant had played college ball before his legendary NBA career.
Bryant, who entered the NBA directly from high school, was one of the few players to make the jump without attending college. However, several college programs showed interest in him before his decision to skip college and declare for the 1996 NBA Draft.
Among those were elite programs like Duke, North Carolina, and UCLA, with UNC head coach Dean Smith even reaching out to Bryant before he decided to enter the pros. It’s easy to see why the Tar Heels were a likely destination for Bryant—his incredible talent, work ethic, and basketball IQ would have made him an immediate star in the NCAA.
In high school, Bryant was already a standout player at Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania. He was known for his scoring ability, athleticism, and fierce competitiveness.
His play was often compared to that of NBA greats, even though he was still a teenager. Bryant’s combination of size, skill, and mentality set him apart from his peers and made him a once-in-a-generation prospect.
Had Bryant attended UNC, he would have joined a loaded Tar Heels squad.
Carolina already had players like Vince Carter and Antawn Jamison on the roster, who would go on to have successful NBA careers. Bryant's presence would have further elevated the team, making an already stacked lineup even more formidable.
A dynamic backcourt duo of Carter and Bryant would have been a nightmare for opponents, blending Carter’s high-flying athleticism with Bryant’s scoring and defense.
Though Bryant never played college basketball, he and Vince Carter did face off numerous times in the NBA.
Their matchups were electric, with Carter's leaping ability and Bryant’s refined skillset often on full display. One memorable encounter came in the 2000-2001 NBA season when Carter’s Toronto Raptors met Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers.
The pair frequently found themselves guarding each other, and their on-court battles were a preview of their shared greatness. The rivalry continued throughout their careers, with both players earning multiple All-Star selections and winning Olympic gold medals together.
Kobe Bryant’s impact on the NBA is undeniable, and while we’ll never know how he would have fared in college, his potential pairing with Vince Carter at UNC is one of the many "what ifs" that continue to fuel basketball imaginations.
