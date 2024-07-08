Top Three Contracts in 2024 NHL Free Agency
The 2024 NHL free agency frenzy has been a wild ride. The 32 NHL organizations spent over a billion dollars on free agents, making it the most expensive offseason in NHL history. Some of the contracts given out were incredible moves for both the franchises and the players. Let's look at three of the best free-agent contracts given out this offseason.
1. Anthony Duclair
The New York Islanders improved their scoring greatly for a modest deal. They signed the 28-year-old Duclair to a four-year, $14 million contract. For $3.5 million per season, the Islanders added a 20-goal scorer who can fly on the ice. Duclair is fresh off a 24-goal season in 2023, his third 20+ goal season of the past five seasons.
The Islanders need more reliable depth scoring, and Duclair gives them just that. He's an excellent fit, as he's one of the most dependable two-way forwards in the game. Between the organization fit and the contract details, this signing is one of the best of the offseason.
2. Brett Pesce
The New Jersey Devils struggled to defend their own net in 2023. Their solution was to pursue one of the best defensemen on the market in free agency. They inked Brett Pesce to a six-year contract that will pay him $5.5 million annually.
Pesce, 29, earned a reputation for being one of the steadiest defenders in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes. He's a penalty killer extraordinaire and capable of logging 20+ minutes per night.
What makes this deal so worth it for the Devils is the long-term fit. The end of the contract could hurt them if Pesce ages poorly, but they are worried about the first few years. They have an incredibly promising duo of young defensemen in Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec.
Adding a veteran like Pesce will benefit those players and the Devils' defensive group greatly. He can mentor Nemec and relieve some of the pressure on him as a 20-year-old. Pesce will likely form a pairing with Luke Hughes, and they could become one of the best pairings in the league. The Devils were bold in their pursuit of Pesce, and it should pay off for the team in 2024 and beyond.
3. Max Domi
Max Domi was destined to be a Toronto Maple Leaf. It took him a bit to get going with the Leafs in 2023, but he finished the season with 47 points in 80 games. He's a consistent 40+ point scorer who can move up and down the lineup.
The Maple Leafs rewarded his season with a four-year contract extension. The deal pays him $3.75 annually, giving him some financial and team security while the Leafs slightly underpaid for a quality forward. Domi may exceed his salary if he can elevate his point totals to 50 or more per season. He won't have to score more, to make this contract one of the best given out this summer.
