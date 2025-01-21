Ducks Veteran Out For Season Following Surgery
The Anaheim Ducks shared some discouraging injury news with their latest roster updates. Prior to their upcoming game against the Florida Panthers, the Ducks announced that veteran winger Brock McGinn will miss the rest of the season due to a recent surgery.
The injury update for the Ducks' winger comes following an injury he sustained before the holiday and new years break. The lower-body injury turned out to be an ACL tear that required surgery. Thankfully for the 30-year-old forward, the surgery was successful. Unfortunately, the recovery will keep him out until the beginning of the 2025-2026 regular season.
McGinn was in the middle of his second full season with the Ducks after the team acquired him from the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. During his first season and a half with the team, he didn't make much of an impact.
This season, however, he looked the best he has since his first season with Pittsburgh when he recorded 12 goals and 22 points. Over 26 contests this year, he scored four goals and added four assists while averaging 11:43 minutes of ice-time per game. He also managed to post a positive plus/minus of +1 on a team with an overall goal differential of -34 so far.
McGinn is a 10-year veteran of the NHL, and will be seeking a new contract when he is healthy. Originally a second-round selection in the 2012 draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, he made his NHL debut with the team during the 2015-2016 season. Over his decade long career, he's managed four 10+ goal seasons with two different organizations. He has 534 NHL games played, collecting 80 goals and 78 assists for 158 career points.
Without McGinn, the Ducks are without another veteran as they try to salvage their season. They are currently in the bottom of the Western Conference with an 18-22-6 record through 46 games.
