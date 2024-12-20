Are the Kings Contenders or Pretenders?
The Los Angeles Kings are scorching hot right now. A 7-3 thumping of the Philadelphia Flyers was the team's eighth win in the last 10 games, improved their overall record of 19-9-4, and currently sit in second place in the Pacific Division.
As the Kings keep winning, they are building their case as a Stanley Cup contender. At this point of the season, however, have they built a strong enough case to be considered a contender or are they just a team playing well at the moment?
When you look at their offensive makeup, it's a championship roster. It starts with their captain, the veteran center Anze Kopitar. He leads the team in scoring, but it's second to the tone he sets on the ice. He could be the Selke Trophy winner annually with how strong his defensive work is.
Right behind him are a few high-scoring wingers that give opponents difficulty. 28-year-old Adrian Kempe has become one of the most underrated shooters in the game, and he fits perfectly on Kopitar's wing. He has 16 goals in 32 games. Alongside him are the speedy and talented Kevin Fiala, with 12 goals in 31 games, and 23-year-old Alex Laferriere, with 12 goals as well.
Their forward group is loaded. They can mix and match combinations and roll four lines with efficiency and no dropoff in production. It's an awful matchup for opposing teams, and it will be the biggest reason why this team advances in the playoffs come the 2025 postseason.
There are two gigantic concerns for the Kings and their playoff hopes. The first is their blue line. Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty has yet to play a regular season game due to a fractured ankle suffered during the preseason. In his absence, 21-year-old puck mover Brandt Clarke has earned a full-time role and filled in admirably. Similarly, Vladislav Gavrikov and Mikey Anderson have formed a dynamic first pair for the Kings in Doughty's absence.
But can this team maintain that defensive pressure? They are currently the second best defensive team in the NHL, allowing just 82 goals through their first 32 games. It's an incredible pace, but it will be just as incredible a feat to continue this for the rest of the season. Getting Doughty back before the postseason could go a long way in keeping the Kings' blue line consistent. And if they are able to maintain it, they will be a stifling and suffocating team in the playoffs and a very tough out.
The bigger concern for this team's playoff hopes is their goaltending. The Kings have turned to a veteran duo in net this season, with Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich basically splitting starts. Kuemper has a slight edge in statistics like goals against average and save percentage, but Rittich holds the better record so far. Kuemper has a Stanley Cup to his resume, backstopping the Colorado Avalanche during their 2022 run.
And it's not that the pair isn't good enough, it's whether or not both will be available. Kuemper's health has been a consistent issue throughout his career. He's already missed time this season for the Kings, and while he's healthy now, that isn't guaranteed going forward.
If Kuemper misses any time down the stretch, can Rittich shoulder the extra starts? Their third goalie is veteran journeyman Phoenix Copley. He's a respectable third goalie to have, but he's not someone to depend on long-term.
Looking at everything, the concerns are real. But those concerns are outweighed by the overall strength of this year's Kings team. They are deep on offense and the blue line and they are getting winning goaltending. They have much to prove, but they've already shown that they are Stanley Cup contenders this season.
