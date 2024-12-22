Atlantic Division Race Tightens As Holiday Break Approaches
Going into the 2024-2025 NHL season, the Atlantic Division projected to be a dog-fight. Between the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Boston Bruins all garnering playoff consideration, it was already a crowded race. Heading towards the holiday break, the Ottawa Senators have emerged as a threat and forced this four-team race into a five-team sprint nearing the halfway point of the regular season.
Just six points separate the first place team from the fifth place team in the Atlantic Division, with the Maple Leafs and Panthers tied atop the division. But the Bruins are just four points behind. The Lightning and Senators are each six points, just three wins, behind as well. There's no room to breathe and the rest of the season should just ramp up the competition.
Fueling this race is an overwhelming amount of scoring. The Panthers, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Senators are all in the top 15 in the NHL in goals scored this season. The Cats and Lightning are both in the top-5, with the Maple Leafs and Sens sitting right outside the top-10 at 11th and 13th in the NHL.
The Lightning could pull within two points of the divisional lead with their next two games. They play the Panthers twice, once to head in to the holiday break, and then again to open their post-break schedule. With two wins, they could jump into the top three of the division, or at least drop their rivals in the standings.
Meanwhile the Senators are currently the hottest team in the NHL. They've won six straight games and are rolling along. They close out their final games before the break with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. They've taken out three straight Pacific Division opponents during their streak, toppling the Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks. A win over the Oilers would push the streak to seven and increase their current lead on the second Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.
The rest of this season will be must-watch hockey in the Atlantic Division. With such a tight race, the emotions and tensions will rise as these five squads jockey for limited playoff spots.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!