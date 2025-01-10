Bruins Stars Clap Back at Feud Rumors
The Boston Bruins are having an awful time of late, losing six straight games and falling further down the standings in the Atlantic Division. With a 20-19-5 record, the Bruins are clinging on to the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As the losing piles up, the rumors are as well.
Two radio hosts that cover the Bruins recently suggested that there are growing tensions in the Boston locker room, and they center around captain Brad Marchand and star winger David Pastrnak. Boston radio host Rich Keefe made the accusations.
"The locker room is a disaster," Keefe said. "And David Pastrnak is at the center of that. David Pastrnak has told the team he doesn't want to be on a line with Brad Marchand, and it may stem from Brad Marchand calling out Pastrnak for some of his play."
The allegations Keefe made quickly found its way to the Bruins' locker room, and the players were not pleased with the comments. Pastrnak immediately refuted the claims, and Boston Globe reporter Jim McBride shared his response via his X account.
"I’ve never in my life said I don’t want to play with this guy to the coaching staff or management," Pastrnak said. "And I never would. I love playing with Marchy. I’ve been playing with him for so long."
Marchand was similarly frustrated but chose to be much more direct and blunt in his response. Unhappy with the report, he criticized the hosts for not being "fact-based."
"The fact that he has a platform and is just making stuff up is embarrassing," Marchand said. "There's zero truth to anything he said on the radio."
He went on to say that he and Pastrnak are close friends, their families have good relationships off the ice, and they are committed to winning together in Boston. Between their two responses, it's clear that the top Bruins players were eager to clap back and set the record straight on their supposed rift.
