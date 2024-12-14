Bruins Claim Forward From Islanders
The Boston Bruins haven’t been overly proud of their 2024-25 season through 31 games, and they don’t seem to be done making changes. They’ve already made a coaching change, and now the Bruins are adding to the roster.
The Bruins have claimed forward Oliver Wahlstrom off waivers from the New York Islanders. He was placed on waivers by the Islanders along with Pierre Engvall, who ended up clearing.
Wahlstrom has played in 27 games up to this point and has only two goals and two assists for four total points. The last few years have been tough for Wahlstrom in the Islanders' lineup. After putting up 43 points as a depth forward between 2021 and 2022, Wahlstrom hasn’t had the same success.
Over the last three seasons, Wahlstrom has played 94 games, scoring 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 total points.
At the age of 24, it’s still believed that Wahlstrom has what it takes to reach his potential. The Islanders selected him No. 11 overall at the 2018 NHL Draft, and he quickly became a key to New York’s depth.
In 220 career games at the NHL level, Wahlstrom has scored 36 goals and 35 assists for 71 total points.
The bottom six forward group is Boston doesn’t have much to write home about, giving Wahlstrom a chance to enter the team's lineup and make an immediate difference.
A native of Portland, Maine, Wahlstrom played college hockey at Boston College. As a child, Wahlstrom became a brief viral sensation when he scored a highlight reel shootout goal at TD Garden at the age of nine.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!