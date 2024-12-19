Bruins Look to Terminate Contract of Veteran Forward
The Boston Bruins felt some heat to start the 2024-25 season, but after firing their head coach, they appear to have settled things down. With a 17-13-3 record, the Bruins are still making moves they believe will benefit the team in the long run.
The most recent shakeup to the Bruins comes from Tyler Johnson and his placement on waivers. The Bruins have placed the veteran forward on waivers with the purpose of contract termination.
Johnson earned a contract with the Bruins after joining the team on a professional tryout offer for training camp and the preseason. The Bruins were impressed enough to sign the 34-year-old to a one-year deal.
Despite the new contract, Johnson hasn’t brought what was expected and has been out of the lineup for most of the season. Johnson has appeared in nine games with the Bruins and has not recorded a goal with just two assists.
While averaging 13 minutes per game, Johnson had opportunity to succeed, but didn’t bring much to the table in Boston.
Johnson is a veteran of 747 regular season NHL games over 13 seasons, mostly with the Tampa Bay Lightning. As a member of the Lightning, Johnson was a key piece to their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.
In parts of nine seasons with Tampa Bay, Johnson played 589 games, scoring 161 goals and 200 assists for 361 total points.
Over his 747-game career, Johnson has put up 193 goals and 240 assists for 433 total points.
Before making his way to the Bruins, Johnson spent three injury-riddled seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks.
It's not clear what's next for Johnson, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that he has played his final game in the NHL.
